Cooler Temperatures & Rain On The Way

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight we drop into the upper 50s and 60s for most with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, clouds increase in the morning time with the elevated chance for thunderstorms by lunchtime. These storms become more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening. Storms hang on Friday night and linger all day Saturday. High temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s on Saturday. We will dry out Sunday, with a very isolate chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s are expected.

Starting off the week, we see isolated thunderstorms and high temperatures, remaining cool, in the low 70s for Monday. Tuesday, temperature climb into the mid 70s with those isolated thunderstorms remaining a possibility. Wednesday temperatures are back in the upper 70s with a continuing summer pop up thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. Thursday we see temperatures flirting with the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

