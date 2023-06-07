Weapons brandished at Common Cents robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two male suspects brandished weapons at the Common Cents on 2808 Sheridan Lake Road, and robbed the employee for the cash in the register.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, the two suspects walked into Common Cents with weapons and demanded cash from the employee.

The employee stated that two unknown males in masks entered the business, one with a knife and demanded cash, the other with a tire iron. The employee complied and both suspects fled.

Witnesses describe the suspect with the knife as a Native American male wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, black shoes, gloves, and a dark-colored mask. Witnesses describe the second suspect as a Native American Male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, gloves, a black baseball cap, and a black mask.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Police Investigations at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

