Warm Thursday, Storms Return Friday

Overnight tonight we will drop into the 60s. Higher elevations will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow, high temperatures will stay warm reaching the mid 80s in most spots. Some spots in the South Dakota Plains will see temperatures near or above 90. An isolated thunderstorm remains possible tomorrow afternoon, mainly in the Northern Hills and in Eastern Wyoming. Friday, rain becomes more scattered Friday afternoon with storms impacting more areas. High temperatures Friday still pretty warm in the 80s for most.

Saturday, storms stick around becoming more widespread throughout the day. High temperatures much cooler on Saturday, only reaching the upper 60s for most due to the rain cooled air. Sunday, we see more sun, but the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm still remains. High temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Starting off the week on Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with drier conditions. A few afternoon or evening thunderstorms could sporadically pop up. High temperatures Monday staying in the 70s. Tuesday mid 70s are expected with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Upper 70s return for Wednesday with that isolated storm chance.

