Warm Thursday, Storms Return Friday

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will drop into the 60s. Higher elevations will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow, high temperatures will stay warm reaching the mid 80s in most spots. Some spots in the South Dakota Plains will see temperatures near or above 90. An isolated thunderstorm remains possible tomorrow afternoon, mainly in the Northern Hills and in Eastern Wyoming. Friday, rain becomes more scattered Friday afternoon with storms impacting more areas. High temperatures Friday still pretty warm in the 80s for most.

Saturday, storms stick around becoming more widespread throughout the day. High temperatures much cooler on Saturday, only reaching the upper 60s for most due to the rain cooled air. Sunday, we see more sun, but the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm still remains. High temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Starting off the week on Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with drier conditions. A few afternoon or evening thunderstorms could sporadically pop up. High temperatures Monday staying in the 70s. Tuesday mid 70s are expected with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Upper 70s return for Wednesday with that isolated storm chance.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Handcuffs
Porcupine man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another unseasonably warm day today.
Mostly sunny
Summer-like Temperatures and Sun
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast.
Mostly Sunny
Sunny Skies and Warmth Continues