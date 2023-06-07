USPS: Secure your dog, 5,300 attacks reported in 2022

A USPS mail carrier delivers mail in Rapid City.
A USPS mail carrier delivers mail in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Your dog may seem all bark and no bite, but mail carriers argue otherwise. Whether your mailbox is at the end of the driveway or on the deck, the mail carrier delivers our favorite packages and dreaded bills.

Now, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is giving tips to dog owners to keep mail carriers safe. The USPS says 5,300 dog-related attacks happened to mail carriers in 2022; that’s about 15 per day. USPS suggests letting the mail carrier deliver to the mailbox, preventing any potential incidents.

“Keep those dogs secured in the backyard at all times, or inside the house and away from the letter carrier. Because oftentimes we get comfortable thinking our dog isn’t going to bite. They’re friendly around the family, but dogs are just protecting the environment, they’re protecting their home, they’re doing what comes naturally,” says Mark Inglett, Strategic Communications Advisor, USPS.

USPS trains mail carriers to alert dogs as well, like jingling their keys or being alert around decks or bushes.

