Structure fire near Rockerville area contained to single alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Unincorporated Pennington County South Dakota, spreading into a wooded area.

Firefighters found an active fire in a detached garage, spreading onto the attached residential structure and into the forest.

They stopped the spread of a fire in a forest, preventing further damage to a residential structure, and contained the main fire to its origin.

