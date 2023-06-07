Stevens’ finishes 3rd at “AA” state tourney

Raiders Lauren Knapp takes 5th individually
6-6 Stevens golf
By Vic Quick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” girls state golf tournament wrapped up in Pierre on Tuesday. Stevens finished third as a team. The Raiders Lauren Knapp finished at +6 for the two rounds to land in 5th place individually. Mitchell claimed the team state championship. Huron’s Bryn Huber won the individual title in a playoff at +1.

