Saving a kids skin through the Made for Shade Fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Lycia Thornburg, a Dermatologist with the Rapid City Medical Center’s Skin Institute says skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and because of that we must take it more seriously by educating our young children about the effects of the sun and teaching them to put on sunscreen every few hours is a great start. Dr. Thornburg is a part of The Made for Shade Fundraising event this Thursday, June 8th at 6 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club.

Made for Shade is hoping to raise money for the construction of shade shelters for our youth throughout the Rapid City community. Thornburg says, “The main theme is that a very high percentage of skin cancer cases start with teenagers not taking the proper precautions to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays.” Thornburg adds that skin protection and cancer prevention are crucial during childhood because a sunburn can have very serious lingering effects for children. In trying to educate the community and close the gap of misinformation, Made for Shade, a volunteer organization looks to raise funds annually in order to purchase shade structures at schools, recreation centers, sports teams, and playgrounds and provide educational programs. These shade structures provide coverage from the sun’s harmful rays.

An evening at Made for Shade will be a great opportunity to bring our community of action together to share stories of skin safety, experience thoughtful food and wine pairings, and participate in a silent auction to benefit The Made for Shade Foundation’s goals of shade structures. Through this annual event, Made for Shade and the many partners, volunteers, and sponsors are able to make a difference in a kid’s life and make recreational facilities in the community safer for children to play.

Some of the auctioned items include a diamond bracelet by Riddle Jewelry. Lynn Riddle says the tennis bracelet is 6 carats. Some of the auctioned items also include Taylor Swift signed guitar, Ed Sheeran’s concert tickets, and Chef Braveheart’s cooking class, just to name a few. Watch the video to hear a list of more auctioned items and to find out more information about The Made for Shade fundraiser.

For tickets and more information, go to www.madeforshadesd.com

