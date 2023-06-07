RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles

The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never leave them unattended, and make sure their vehicles are locked.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Luke Dvoracek of Marty, South Dakota, led police on a wild car chase after stealing two vehicles on Tuesday, June 6.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a report of a stolen SUV from the 100 block of Doolittle St., which had been left unattended with the keys still inside. The Box Elder Police Department had located the stolen SUV and was pursuing it.

Upon learning the SUV had OnStar, police used it to disable the SUV. After it had come to a stop, the suspect exited, and gained access to an unsecured pickup truck, with a firearm inside.

Dvoracek led law enforcement into a pursuit that was ultimately terminated due to safety concerns.

The pickup truck was spotted again around 8:30 p.m., and after a chase, spikes were brought out and immobilized the pickup truck. The suspect then crashed into a building and was arrested shortly after.

Dvoracek was ultimately placed under arrest for aggravated eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, leaving the scene of a crash, and a warrant before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

