Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach

A man in Galveston, Texas, says he found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach. (Source: KHOU/CHRISTOPHER DAVIS/UNSOURCED PHOTO/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (KHOU) - Christopher Davis has been combing the beaches of Galveston Island for years.

“Mainly sea beans, old bones, unfortunately, old coke bottles,” those are a few of the more interesting items he’s found.

None of them are nearly as unusual, though, as the prize he located in San Luis Pass late last month.

“As I was going along, I noticed in that pile, ‘hey, there’s one of those bundles,’” Davis said.

And there it was, a giant hunk of dark-brown rubber, covered in barnacles, with an ungodly smell.

“It was horrible, a horrible stench,” he said.

To say Davis was excited would be an understatement.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store with an unlimited budget,” he said. And he said he knew exactly what it was.

Serendipitously, the discovery was made on Memorial Day weekend.

Davis had heard stories about pieces of a Nazi loot lost during World War II washing up on Texas beaches. One was found on the Padre Island National Seashore back in March.

In 1944, American ships off the coast of Brazil spotted a German blockade runner called the SS Rio Grande

The USS Omaha and USS Jouet fired on the Nazi ship, sending it and its cargo three miles down to the bottom of the ocean.

The entire loot had remained there until about three years ago, when the floating bales of rubber started washing ashore.

What makes the finds even more exciting are the Nazi treasure they may contain, according to the tales.

“I think the gold came from the fact that a lot of people think that he (Adolf Hitler) would escape to Argentina and so he was packing the gold for him to have when he made it there, if he made it there,” Davis said.

He and his friends cut the rubber open. Their effort didn’t result in gold, though, only more of that nasty smell.

If anything, discovering the stinky load of latex has left Davis wanting to find more.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Handcuffs
Porcupine man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht out as CEO of CNN, reports say
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor