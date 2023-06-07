How engaged were Rapid City voters in Tuesday’s municipal election?

Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years.
Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now that the dust has settled on the June municipal election in Rapid City, people can take a good look at how engaged registered voters were with the mayor’s race.

Data shows little variability in voters casting votes
Data shows little variability in voters casting votes(Shelby Peplowski)

Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years. The lowest year in that period was in 2009 between Alan Hanks and Bonnie Redden, with Hanks winning the race with just 5,397 votes cast. The 2015 race between Steve Allender and Sam Kooiker had highest voter turnout with 15,850 votes cast. This year was a close second with 15,425 votes.

