Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake

Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There must be something in the water. We received a viewer comment that dead fish had been found in Canyon Lake Tuesday.

We found that there were indeed some fish that had died. They were collected in the area of the lake closest to the walkways overlooking the gazebo.

We reached out to Game, Fish, and Parks for a comment and are awaiting their response. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Handcuffs
Porcupine man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

and Saturday
Warm Thursday, Stormy Friday & Saturday
Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years.
How engaged were Rapid City voters in Tuesday’s municipal election?
The staffing shortage has made businesses owner look outside of the state for workers.
Businesses are bringing in workers from all over the world for summer tourism
The Rapid City Sports Commission has walk-in clinics this summer.
Rapid City Sports Commission hosts summer sports clinics for kids