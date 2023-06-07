Chris Licht out as CEO of CNN, reports say

(Gray News) - Chairman Chris Licht, whose brief tenure as the chairman and CEO of CNN had multiple issues, is out at the news network, according to multiple reports.

Licht’s time leading CNN lasted just over a year and included the shutting down of streaming service CNN+ shortly after its launch following months of promotion. The New York Times and CNBC reported the change at the network Wednesday, based on people familiar with the situation.

