Another unseasonably warm day today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 80s for many, but a few spots on the South Dakota plains could reach 90°! A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop around the northern Black Hills, northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and far western portions of Harding and Butte Counties.

Storm chances will slightly increase on Thursday for all of KOTA Territory with isolated storms firing up through the afternoon. Again most of the storms will be around the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread through the afternoon hours Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s as we end the week.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Saturday as skies will be pretty cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Storms will end Saturday night and we are expecting a pretty dry Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures return to the 70s and 80s next week. A few afternoon storm chances are possible toward midweek.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.