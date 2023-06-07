Another unseasonably warm day today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 80s for many, but a few spots on the South Dakota plains could reach 90°! A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop around the northern Black Hills, northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and far western portions of Harding and Butte Counties.

Storm chances will slightly increase on Thursday for all of KOTA Territory with isolated storms firing up through the afternoon. Again most of the storms will be around the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread through the afternoon hours Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s as we end the week.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Saturday as skies will be pretty cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Storms will end Saturday night and we are expecting a pretty dry Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures return to the 70s and 80s next week. A few afternoon storm chances are possible toward midweek.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Rapid City voting polls will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Rapid City polls open Tuesday morning for mayor and other city officials

Latest News

Mostly sunny
Summer-like Temperatures and Sun
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast.
Mostly Sunny
Sunny Skies and Warmth Continues
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer then normal temperatures to start the week.