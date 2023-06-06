“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington

For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.

“There was nobody there that, like, just to greet us, there was the opposite,” said Craig. “We were spit on. We were hollered at and condemned for something we had nothing to do with or prevent or help”

Craig is one of dozens of veterans on Tuesday’s flight - here to be honored for answering the call of duty.

“It’s good that they finally started recognizing Vietnam veterans and realize that we did what the government told us to do,” said Craig.

Fellow Vietnam Vet Michael Kriegel, says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“We needed it 50 years ago,” said Kriegel.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Protestors gather in the atrium of Atlanta City Hall to protest the proposed police training...
Atlanta project decried as ‘Cop City’ gets funding approval from City Council
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Migrants in Sacramento receive food, housing as California officials weigh charges against Florida