Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures in the 70s for the Black Hills and 80s for the rest of us. A couple spots on the South Dakota plains could flirt with 90°.

Warm weather continues all week long with plenty of 80s expected. Some spots on the plains could reach the low 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine through the week, too. Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase each day. For Wednesday, showers and storms will be possible around the northern hills, northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana.

Isolated storms will be possible across the area Thursday, but there is a better chance for storms on Friday, especially during the afternoon hours. The best chance for storms will likely be Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s across the region.

