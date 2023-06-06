Temporary closure of yard waste site at the end of June

The remote waste location by Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City will be temporarily closed...
The remote waste location by Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City will be temporarily closed starting June 28.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - By the end of June, the annual “Firecracker Tournament” will be played at Fitzgerald Stadium.

With the tournament in mind, the city is planning to temporarily close the remote yard waste near the stadium for nine days to accommodate more parking spaces. Starting June 28, the city will remove those waste containers, and on June 29, striping for approximately 50 new parking spaces for the tournament will be laid out.

“The general public will be encouraged to take their yard waste material, their cardboard, and their recyclables to the other remote site, which is at N. West Blvd., or to take them out to the landfill site during that nine-day period of time,” said Rapid City’s communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

After the tournament ends, it will take a day or two to get the waste containers back to the area.

At this time, the city is also looking at potentially moving that remote waste area to a different location if they are able to find a more suitable one.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Latest News

South Dakota celebrated "605 Day" across the state.
South Dakota’s unique area code day
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
Sturgis Vietnam Vet Burial
Defaced Mural (Re-edited)