Summer-like Temperatures and Sun

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures stay warm throughout the next couple of days as we dip into the 60s overnight tonight with clear skies. Tomorrow, the warmth and sun continues with highs in the 80s for most, a few places could approach the 90 degree mark. Storms will be isolated tomorrow in Wyoming near the Big Horn. The sun continues to dominate Thursday allowing for temperatures to soar into the low to mid 80s for most with a sporadic thunderstorm possible in the Northern Hills.

Friday we see partly cloudy skies giving way to some scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon across the entirety of Western South Dakota. High temperatures still near 80 for most before those thunderstorms work their way into the picture. Saturday is looking like a gully-washer of a day with widespread thunderstorms limiting our temperatures to the upper 60s and near 70 for most.

Sunday we dry out, but temperatures stay in the low 70s and upper 60s making for a perfect day. Monday temperatures stay in the 70s for most with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Tuesday is the same story with temperatures in the 70s and afternoon thunderstorms.

