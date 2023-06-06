South Dakota’s unique area code day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Once every year, South Dakota dedicates the day to the singular area code that covers the entire state. This means that some residents use this iconic area code for all of their phone calls.

Every year on June 5, 605 Day is celebrated as a way to bring the entire state together. The area code was first introduced to the state in 1947, making Mount Rushmore State one of 12 states that only have one area code.

From Sisseton on the northeastern top corner to Provo in the bottom southwestern corner, including every town in between, it’s all covered by those three digits 605. The day is a perfect one to head out and share some of that SoDak spirit.

