Rapid Transit System’s “Youth Ride Free” program gains popularity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Need a ride? Rapid Transit System’s youth ride-free program continues on into the summer and based on their spring numbers, people are using the service.

For the 2022-23 school year, Rapid Transit System recorded just over forty thousand rides specifically from their youth riders. This number is about seven thousand more than what was recorded last year. Looking at May alone, nearly six thousand rides were recorded and that number is 42 percent higher than May’s youth rides last year. The city’s communications coordinator says this program can be used for more than just rides to school.

”Youth Ride Free program is available in the summer months it’s a great opportunity if kids are wanting to get to the city pool, get to movies, get downtown for shopping, get to a friend’s house, get to the library. It’s a great opportunity for a public transportation option,” said Darrell Shoemaker, the communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Shoemaker is optimistic about the ridership outlook for the summer and is hopeful any COVID-related slump is firmly behind them.

