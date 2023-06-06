Motorcyclists are on the road again; being properly equipped, may just save their lives

Motorcycle safety, could lessen fatal accidents.
Motorcycle safety, could lessen fatal accidents.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Soon, the Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will roar through the Black Hills, but bikers don’t wait until then to enjoy a ride, and the safety of these riders is always a concern.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Admission (NHTSA), nearly 6,000 motorcyclists were killed in 2021, which accounts for 14% of all traffic fatalities. Drunk driving killed 29% of riders in 2021.

Only 65 percent of riders used DOT-compliant helmets. It’s suggested that riders take a basic rider training course to understand the rules of the road, and what to be prepared for.

“Well when you’re riding a bike, and this will actually make you an even better car driver, you understand how far ahead you’re really supposed to be looking. You can’t just look at what’s in front of you, you should be looking well beyond that because you can see people that might not see you. And that’s probably one of the biggest things that you can connect, it gives you the confidence to make the right decisions when you have an emergency,” said the owner of Rice Honda, Wade Rice.

Making sure other drivers are aware of motorcyclists on the road can keep riders safe, but there are steps riders can take to protect themselves from getting hurt.

“So protective gear, always a helmet, some good sturdy eye protection that’s shatter and impact resistant. We want full-fingered gloves, boots over the ankle, and pants and we always suggest jackets with body armor are always helpful. We don’t have the roll cage or safety features of a car, so the safety comes from our gear,” said Gina Suelflow, a motorcycle safety instructor.

If you’re interested in taking a class, or just want more information, you can head to this website: https://www.southdakotasafetycouncil.org/Online/Online/Safety/Motorcycle-Safety.aspx

