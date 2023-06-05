YMCA expands summer meal program to include downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When summer break starts for hundreds of Rapid City school-aged children, some find themselves without the National School Lunch Program to keep them fed throughout the day. To reduce the gap in nutrition and meals for local children, the YMCA Rapid City has announced they are expanding their meal program to include Main Street Square throughout the summer. Chief Executive Officer, Keiz Larson says they picked Main Street Square because “it’s a dynamic and fun space throughout the summer. This new addition to our summer feeding program will be a great addition to ensuring that children in our community have fun while getting a good meal each day.” Larson also says that children will be able to take part in fun organized activities provided by the YMCA at the Main Street location.

Anyone aged 18 and under and seniors age 60 and up can all receive breakfast and lunch at no charge through this program. In partnership with the Black Hills Community Foundation, adults who accompany children to the YMCA downtown location at 815 Kansas City Street can receive free lunch as well.

This program starts Monday, June 5th, and runs through August 11th. They’ll be offering free breakfast and lunch in the YMCA Courtyard, Monday through Friday, with breakfast from 7 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Main Street Square will have lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Menus and more information can be found at rcymca.org/summerfoodprogram.

You can join the YMCA to start your morning off with a relaxing class in June. Yoga in the Park & Zumba in the Park series is returning. Yoga classes will be held Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at Founders Park, with two more opportunities left in June (on the 10th and 24th). And then our Zumba in the Park series will begin on July 1st and take place every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. in July in Founders Park.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.