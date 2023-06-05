WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training...
South Dakota National Guard begins annual Golden Coyote exercise
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Breaking free of financial stress during vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is coming next year.
Apple unveils mixed reality headset 'Vision Pro'
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?