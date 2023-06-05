Warmer then normal temperatures to start the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As expected, a ridge of high pressure aloft has built in from the east. This has resulted in a drier and warmer weather pattern for us with sunshine and 80s expected for highs through Wednesday. There might be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms in Wyoming.

This ridge breaks down late this week and a series of troughs will move in from the southwest. This pattern means cooler and wetter conditions, with next weekend featuring rather numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

In Rapid City, highs today through Friday will be in the 80s, with 70s for highs next weekend.

