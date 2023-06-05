Sunny Skies and Warmth Continues

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s for most with a few spots in the lower 50s. Clear skies will be likely overnight tonight with those clear skies lasting until the morning. Tomorrow, another warm day is in store with most sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 80s for most. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Tuesday. Temperatures Wednesday will start to get even warmer, reaching the mid 80s for most. Sunny skies continue Wednesday. Thursday, the same pattern continues to dominate with temperatures in the 80s with most sunny skies.

Friday, temperatures will still be in the 80s, but afternoon thunderstorms will remain possible, with an increase in storm coverage. The start of the weekend is looking cooler, but stormier. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to get into the 70s with scattered thunderstorms likely. Sunday, thunderstorms taper off with highs still in the 70s. Monday, isolated storms enter the picture once again with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training...
South Dakota National Guard begins annual Golden Coyote exercise
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer then normal temperatures to start the week.
Chances of thunderstorm and rain showers will continue to decrease as drier conditions settle in.
Direr with plenty of sun to start the week
Afternoon Storms and Weekend Warmth
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More scattered showers and thundershowers are in the forecast.