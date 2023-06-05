Sunny Skies and Warmth Continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s for most with a few spots in the lower 50s. Clear skies will be likely overnight tonight with those clear skies lasting until the morning. Tomorrow, another warm day is in store with most sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 80s for most. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Tuesday. Temperatures Wednesday will start to get even warmer, reaching the mid 80s for most. Sunny skies continue Wednesday. Thursday, the same pattern continues to dominate with temperatures in the 80s with most sunny skies.

Friday, temperatures will still be in the 80s, but afternoon thunderstorms will remain possible, with an increase in storm coverage. The start of the weekend is looking cooler, but stormier. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to get into the 70s with scattered thunderstorms likely. Sunday, thunderstorms taper off with highs still in the 70s. Monday, isolated storms enter the picture once again with highs in the 70s.

