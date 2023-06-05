Rapid City polls open Tuesday morning for mayor and other city officials

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, people can head to the voting booth and cast their ballot for, among other positions, Rapid City’s new mayor, as well as new city council and school board members.

Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach are running for mayor after current mayor Steve Allender announced he will not run again. Early voting started in late May and ended Monday night at 5 p.m.

“The precinct workers go out and set up the polling locations in the morning. So they’ll be at the polls between 5:30 and 6 {a.m.} and get everything set up and be ready by 7 o’clock for the first voters,” said Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need help locating your voting place, you can follow this link.

