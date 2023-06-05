Progress was made to the renovations of the downtown parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The parking structure located next to Main Street Square underwent construction back in January and is expected to be finished late this fall.

The project includes repairs and renovations to fix the structures’ integrity and improve the stairwells.

However, crews from SECO construction, have made enough progress on the structure to have limited access parking.

“We’ve opened up the bottom level of the parking garage which is the public parking area. There will be some work that’s continuing to go on down there, so we ask people to remain cautious as their driving around in there. And obviously, the upper levels are still under construction,” said Anna Gilligan, parking operations manager.

Parking on the lower level will cost one dollar per hour.

