Pet of the Week: Chase

You can find Chase at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day at 11 a.m.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking for a new member of your family to chase you around the Black Hills this summer, meet ‘Chase’

This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

Chase is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix. Although he is shy, Chase is calm and well-mannered. He has a knack for exploring and is eager to learn through positive reinforcement.

Chase responds best when approached slowly, as he is not keen on loud noises. Once you earn each other’s trust, Chase would be the perfect companion for trips through the hills, walks through the park, or even an afternoon swim.

You can find Chase at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day at 11 a.m.

