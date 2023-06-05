Monument Health celebrates the survivors of cancer

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cancer diagnosis can be one of the toughest challenges people go through, especially if you have to do without support from friends and family. Monument Health held a celebration for cancer survivors so no one will have to.

For many people, the diagnosis of cancer leaves them with more questions than answers. Questions like: who can I ask for help? What should I eat? And what will I do if I lose my job? Places like the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health try to answer some of those questions.

“Support, when you’re having any type of cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, leukemia, anything, is so critically important. Everybody needs that support. Nobody fights alone and these organizations really prove that, and this event really proves that nobody fights alone,” said Katie Parker, a cancer survivor.

