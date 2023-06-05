KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023

Miranda O’Bryan will represent South Dakota in the Miss America competition next year
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023.(Miss South Dakota Organization)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Miranda O’Bryan, an evening news anchor for KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox, was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023 Saturday night in Brookings.

O’Bryan, from Martin, will now represent the state in the national Miss America competition in early 2024

She also earned several other honors during the event, including the preliminary on-state conversation winner, overall interview award winner, the top fundraiser, and the Quality of Life award.

O’Bryan’s community service initiative is literacy-focused, Page Turners: Fall in Love with Reading.

The first runner-up was Payton Steffensen of Sioux Falls, followed by Baylee Ditman of Spearfish and Rio Snyder of Black Hawk. Twenty women competed in the event.

