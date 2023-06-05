Inmate escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp forestry crew

Inmate Handy escaped from a forestry work crew on June 5.
Inmate Handy escaped from a forestry work crew on June 5.(Weston County Sherriff's Office)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KOTA) - According to the Wyoming Department, John E. Handy, has escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp forestry work Crew in Weston County, Wyoming on Monday, June 5.

Inmate Handy was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in Sublette County, Wyoming, for the manufacturing or delivery of marijuana.

Handy is 5′8 and weighs about 160 lbs.

Please report all sightings of Handy to the Weston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training...
South Dakota National Guard begins annual Golden Coyote exercise
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Latest News

Reservation sign for the band shell at Memorial Park.
How permit rules effect houseless feeding events
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Art Alley mural created for ‘conversation ignitor’ project defaced over the weekend
Rapid City voting polls will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Rapid City polls open Tuesday morning for mayor and other city officials