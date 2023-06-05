Inmate escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp forestry crew

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KOTA) - According to the Wyoming Department, John E. Handy, has escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp forestry work Crew in Weston County, Wyoming on Monday, June 5.

Inmate Handy was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in Sublette County, Wyoming, for the manufacturing or delivery of marijuana.

Handy is 5′8 and weighs about 160 lbs.

Please report all sightings of Handy to the Weston County Sheriff’s Office.

