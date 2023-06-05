Fun in the sun comes with responsibility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fun in the sun can consist of summer activities such as viewing Mount Rushmore, playing mini golf, and of course, splashing in the fountains at Main Street Square.

These fountains are free for the public to enjoy and have been a staple of downtown Rapid City for more than a decade.

But the city is asking people to limit water use, saying that beginning June 1 they should water their lawns only on certain days.

With residents getting asked to help conserve water the question gets brought up, why do the fountains get to run freely in the summer?

“Those are self-contained, however, they are recharged and monitored through their environmental processes just like any swimming pool or any other fountain. We do have agreements and they do have a water bill that they do pay,” said Kristen Hasse, assistant public works director.

According to Waterline, water fountains lose water based on wind, humidity, and temperature. Therefore, guidelines were placed on the water features downtown, when winds exceed 25 mph, there is lightning, or the temperature is below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be turned off.

