Post 22 and Post 320 come up short at Veterans Classic

Hardhats lose to Mitchell and Cheyenne, Stars fall to North Platte
By Vic Quick
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Veterans Classic on Friday. The Hardhats lost to Cheyenne 8-nothing and Mitchell 2-1. Post 320 lost to North Platte 7-2. At the time of this publishing late Friday night the Stars game against Miles City was in a rain delay with Miles City leading 9-6 in the 4th inning.

