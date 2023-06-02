Western SD Juvenile Services has a silver lining for some children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For most teens, graduation means parties and time with family and friends. For Thursday’s graduate, however, it means overcoming a number of struggles.

She ran away from home for nearly a year and she didn’t know for a long time if graduation would even be possible.

The student’s mom says this one piece of paper represents a multitude of changes.

“That was one thing she was scared of and I said get it done. Set your challenge and go after it. Prove everybody wrong, and she did.”

The student, who we’ll call Jane, earned her GED Thursday while at Juvenile Services. She’s the first female to do so in 12 years. Seven other students have earned GEDs this school year, and two more earned their high school diplomas.

While kids are being held here they are tested to determine what classes they still need to complete their education.

One teacher at the center says the process can be a silver lining to an otherwise bad situation.

“At the Juvenile Services the students here are so lucky in the fact that they have four teachers to a small amount of students and lots of one-on-one,” said Emily Wheaton, a teacher at the Juvenile Services Center.

Jane’s mom agrees that having more direct instruction was instrumental in her child’s success.

Jane turns 18 on Saturday and hopes to one day attend college.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.