Rapid City’s online payment system will be working again Saturday

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re having trouble paying a bill to the city of Rapid City, there’s a reason for that. The city’s online payment system has been shut down since Thursday for upgrades.

The upgrades are expected to be completed Saturday, around noon. The new version will have a simplified login process and more options for authentication. Existing accounts will not be accessible after the upgrades are complete, and any current login credentials will no longer work.

“When a customer comes back, they will be presented with the option to use the four third party authentications, Google, Microsoft, Facebook or Apple,” said Jim Gilbert, Information Technology Department director. “If they use that it will create a new account for them, they’ll be able to go in add their utility bill account information and pay their utility bill that way. Or they can still use an email address and password and it will walk them through the steps and there will be instructions on the website on how to do that.”

Late fees and utility shut-off actions will remain suspended through June 6 due to the updates. Those actions will resume on June 7.

