Keeping our furry friends free from fleas and ticks

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With all the rain we’ve been seeing lately, comes tall grass, and with tall grass comes fleas and ticks.

If your dog or cat likes spending any time running through fields and trails, flea and tick prevention is a necessity to keep them safe.

Ticks can carry an assortment of diseases, including Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The two most popular prevention methods are topical and oral treatments.

“There’s some things that need to be taken into account with each of them,” said Tami Bremer, manager and technician at Mountain View Animal Hospital. “The topicals will a lot of times work a little bit quicker and they don’t need to be digested or filtered through the body. Chewables do need (to be) ingested and go through the system. With the topicals you do need to have a dry dog and then no bath for 24 hours after.”

The most common places to find ticks are in and around the ears, under the collar, under the legs, and between the toes.

Bremer added that if your dog or cat has been bitten by a tick and is showing signs of being lethargic, has sore joints, an unwillingness to eat, or anything that seems like your furry friend is not feeling well, contact your vet.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez,...
Noem to send National Guard troops to southern border

Latest News

Pollinators are declining globally, could possibly affect our food chain
The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training...
South Dakota National Guard begins annual Golden Coyote exercise
2023 Art Walk in downtown Rapid City.
Take a stroll around Rapid City’s artwork
Rapid City’s online payment system will be working again Saturday