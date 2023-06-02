Ellsworth AFB combat wing gets new commander

Col. Derek Oakley will become the 28th Bomb Wing commander in a change of command ceremony...
Col. Derek Oakley will become the 28th Bomb Wing commander in a change of command ceremony later this month.(USAF)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force announced that the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base will get a new commander.

Col. Derek Oakley, currently the commander of the 28th Operations Group, will assume command of the B-1 bomber wing in a ceremony later this month.

Oakley previously served as a B-1 evaluator pilot and director of operations for the 34th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth from July 2009 to December 2012.

Prior to his current assignment, Oakley was the director of the B-21 Integration and System Management Office where he liaised between Air Force Global Strike Command and the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, supporting the development of the B-21 Raider.

Oakley was commissioned in 2000. He is a command pilot with more than 3,400 flight hours in the B-1, T-38, T-6, and T-37 aircraft, including 991 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He replaces Col. Joseph Sheffield, the 28th BW commander since June 2021. Sheffield is moving to the Secretary of the Air Force’s Legislative Liaison Office in the Pentagon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez,...
Noem to send National Guard troops to southern border

Latest News

To help celebrate the holiday, the Salvation Army handed out free donuts.
Would you like a donut?
Summer Food Programs available in Rapid City.
Summer Food Programs Guide
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Happy National Doughnut Day! Which donut do you like?
Mousseau along with Great Plains Tribal Board’s Eltina Three Star have collaborated to host the...
Bringing together two-spirits as one in Native sacred circle Pow-Wow