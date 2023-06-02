Defense: Dismiss or reduce client’s manslaughter charge

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree...
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Rapid City man. It has since been changed to first degree manslaughter.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The defense attorney of a man accused of first degree manslaughter asked a Judge Friday to either dismiss the charge or reduce it to to second degree manslaughter.

William Hopkins, 28, is accused of shooting and killing a man in November 2022.

Hopkins lawyer previously filed two motions, one to dismiss the charges, and another to reduce the charge from first degree manslaughter, to second degree manslaughter. To be convicted of second degree manslaughter, the state would have to prove Hopkins acted recklessly, something that does not have to be proven in a first degree charge.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre did not give a decision on the motion, saying she will review the information. However she did deny the motion to dismiss the charge.

Hopkins next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez,...
Noem to send National Guard troops to southern border

Latest News

The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training...
South Dakota National Guard begins annual Golden Coyote exercise
2023 Art Walk in downtown Rapid City.
Take a stroll around Rapid City’s artwork
Rapid City’s online payment system will be working again Saturday
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes