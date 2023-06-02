Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday, June 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of early afternoon on Friday.

Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour. The New York-based bank is one of the country’s largest financial institutions with millions of online customers.

Transactions over Zelle, the bank’s own peer-to-peer payment service, were also being impacted with Chase customers.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account,” a Chase spokesperson said. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

Online banking services, while usually reliable, sometimes spectacularly fail or have temporary outages that tend to spook their customers. Banks typically will resolve an error in their services within hours, and no customer is liable for any errors in their accounts that occur when these happen.

