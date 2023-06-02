Bringing together two-spirits as one in Native sacred circle Pow-Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Two-spirit, a term created by native people for native people, meaning seeing the perspective of males and females as one united spirit,” says Monique Mousseau of Uniting Resilience. Mousseau along with Great Plains Tribal Board’s Eltina Three Star have collaborated to host the first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow on Saturday, June 3rd at the Monument.

Mousseau says this event, though it’s the first ever in the Black Hills, is a blessing because it provides an opportunity to bring togetherness and healing in the native community. Typically in the native community, and In most tribes, two-spirits were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status according to the Indian Health Service.

Mousseau adds the spirited event, “Saturday will be diverse and inclusive of all sexuality and genders within the native community. Historically, the Two-Spirit community has been left out of the Sacred Circle, we are excited to build our momentum and continue to build our base of Two-Spirit relatives the opportunity to participate in the Sacred Circle.” Three Star and Mousseau are hoping to combine two spirits into one family for one circle united.

The free event will feature inspirational speaker, AJ Douglas, a buffalo feed, and STI testing.

