Rapid City Earth Day trail challenge extended through June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Earth Day Trail Challenge has been extended through June by the City’s Sustainability Committee due to conditions of local trails caused by recent rainstorms.

The Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge is a 40-day event that encourages the public to hike three local trails: Birdhouse on the Skyline Wilderness Trail System, Founders Valley on the Hansen-Larson Memorial Trail System, and the Nature Trail at the Outdoor Campus West. Hikers will find a Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge sign along each trail and are asked to take a selfie with the sign in the photo.

Hikers are advised to show the selfies and pick up a Rapid City Earth Day pin at the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Outdoor Campus West (4130 Adventure Trail) during normal business hours through June 30.

As part of the challenge, hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter or garbage encountered on the trails.

For more information and links to the trail maps, visit https://www.rapidcitysustainability.com/trailchallenge.

