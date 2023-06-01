More unsettled weather in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected for today, with showers and thunderstorms expected mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s and it will be a little breezy. The threat for severe thunderstorms is lower today.

Friday storm chances will continue through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s. The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday. The best time to go will likely be in the morning because showers and thunderstorms will develop midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start off the hike with highs reaching the 60s. Temperatures elsewhere will be in the 60s and 70s. Some locally heavy downpours are possible with the thunderstorms, which could cause some high water issues. A Flood Watch is in effect for Sheridan County.

Isolated storms are excepted Sunday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s for many. The stormy pattern is expected to continue for much of next week as highs reach the 70s and 80s across the area.

