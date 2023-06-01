Mixology at Home – Mint Julep

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs, the drink that comes to mind is a Mint Julep.

While this year’s race is history, it is still timely to celebrate the charming southern concoction. National Mint Julep Day was just last Tuesday. And ... it is a great, refreshing summer drink, easy to make with just three ingredients (four if you count the ice).

Ingredients

8 mint leaves (some people prefer spearmint)

¼ oz simple syrup ( see recipe

2 oz bourbon

Crushed ice

Directions

Put the mint leaves in your palm and slap them a couple of times to wake up the oils. Put them in a tall glass with the simple syrup. Muddle the leaves.

Add bourbon and stir a little before you then add ice to fill the glass, stirring again until the glass is frosted.

Garnish with a mint sprig and a dash of aromatic bitters.

Note

Some recipes call for you to add more crushed ice after stirring, to give the drink an ice dome. I think that is too much ice that turns into water as you sip your Julep.

To experiment a little, you might want to do an 1800s version of a Mint Julep and use gin instead of bourbon.

There is a Julep cup but it really does not matter. I use a Collins glass. You can make the drink in a rocks glass as well.

