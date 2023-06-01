Mixology at Home – Mint Julep
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs, the drink that comes to mind is a Mint Julep.
While this year’s race is history, it is still timely to celebrate the charming southern concoction. National Mint Julep Day was just last Tuesday. And ... it is a great, refreshing summer drink, easy to make with just three ingredients (four if you count the ice).
Ingredients
- 8 mint leaves (some people prefer spearmint)
- ¼ oz simple syrup (see recipe)
- 2 oz bourbon
- Crushed ice
Directions
Put the mint leaves in your palm and slap them a couple of times to wake up the oils. Put them in a tall glass with the simple syrup. Muddle the leaves.
Add bourbon and stir a little before you then add ice to fill the glass, stirring again until the glass is frosted.
Garnish with a mint sprig and a dash of aromatic bitters.
Note
Some recipes call for you to add more crushed ice after stirring, to give the drink an ice dome. I think that is too much ice that turns into water as you sip your Julep.
To experiment a little, you might want to do an 1800s version of a Mint Julep and use gin instead of bourbon.
There is a Julep cup but it really does not matter. I use a Collins glass. You can make the drink in a rocks glass as well.
You can see all our Mixology at Home segments here.
Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.