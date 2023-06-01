Downtown parking structure remains open to limited parking

The parking garage located in downtown Rapid City still undergoing repairs.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City officials announced the downtown parking structure will remain open to partial access as renovations continue on the facility.

SECO Construction has made progress on the current phase of the renovation project, allowing parking on the lower level of the structure throughout the remainder of the construction project.

“This is very good news,” said Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan.  “We appreciate the public’s patience and the great work of the contractors to open the structure to limited parking ahead of schedule.”

Metered parking on the lower level will be $1 per hour, and the stairwells remain inaccessible to the public due to ongoing construction.

City officials remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends, and holidays:

  • The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street
  • The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street
  • The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street
  • The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.

