Avianna Garcia-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Garcia signs to play volleyball at Northern Vermont-Johnson
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Avianna Garcia turned in an outstanding high school volleyball career for Pine Ridge. Garcia will now get a chance to play at the collegiate level as she has signed with Northern Vermont-Johnson. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

