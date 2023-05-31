Wyoming National Guard set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3

Wyoming National Guard statue in front of building.
Wyoming National Guard statue in front of building.(Wyoming National Guard)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KOTA) - The Wyoming National Guard is set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3, a comprehensive emergency response exercise aimed at enhancing public safety and community preparedness. The exercise will take place from June 12-15 in various locations throughout the state.

Vigilant Guard 23-3 will simulate a large-scale disaster scenario to test response capabilities, coordination, and communication systems in a controlled environment.

The Vigilant Guard 23-3 exercise will take place in several counties in Wyoming, including Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, and Weston. Residents may notice an increased presence of emergency response personnel, military vehicles, and aircraft. This exercise is designed to ensure emergency response organizations are well-prepared and ready to respond to any future crises.

The Wyoming National Guard assures the public that every precaution has been taken to minimize disruptions and maintain the safety of communities throughout the exercise. Local residents may experience temporary road closures or traffic diversions near exercise locations, and it is advised to follow any instructions given by police or emergency personnel.

The Wyoming National Guard’s Vigilant Guard 23-3 exercise is an opportunity to showcase its dedication to the safety and security of its residents. It demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a state of readiness and preparedness, demonstrating their dedication to the safety and security of its residents.

The Wyoming National Guard appreciates the support and understanding of the public during Vigilant Guard 23-3. This exercise is vital in ensuring that our communities are well-protected and resilient in the face of any potential emergency.

For more information about Vigilant Guard 23-3 and its impact on local communities, please contact Alyssa Hinckley at 307-772-5040 or alyssa.b.hinckley.civ@army.mil.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park
Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar...
Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale

Latest News

Setting limits can protect your body from physical burnout
The sales tax receipts for March total $6,869,631, a record for the month of March.
Rapid City releases first quarter sales tax numbers for March
Come hike at Crazy Horse Memorial for Spring Volksmarch!
Fire broke out at Forest Products