Stormy pattern continues

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a stray shower possible. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s. Scattered clouds are expected for Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms expected mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s and it will be a little breezy.

Friday storm chances will continue through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s. The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday. The best time to go will likely be in the morning because showers and thunderstorms will develop midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start off the hike with highs reaching the 60s. Temperatures elsewhere will be in the 60s and 70s.

Isolated storms are excepted Sunday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s for many. The stormy pattern is expected to continue for much of next week as highs reach the 70s and 80s across the area.

