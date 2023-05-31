Rapid City releases first quarter sales tax numbers for March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sales tax receipts for March total $6,869,631, a record for the month of March. For the first quarter of 2023 – the period of January through March – the sales tax receipts total $18,627,775, also a record for Rapid City for sales tax receipts for the first quarter of the year.

“We are showing solid receipts for the first quarter of the year,” said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. “The monthly reports are always a snapshot in time and we want to focus on trends and comparisons to similar points in recent years. We’ll continue to keep an eye on our month-to-month and quarterly numbers as well as how our numbers compare to the inflation rate.”

Below are the statistics for the first quarter sales taxes.

