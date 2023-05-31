Learn Jitterbug to Country Swing at Western Wednesdays Dance-Off

Choreographed social dancing offered by Heartland Dancing
By Alena Neves
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - She’s been teaching dance for almost 30 years with no end in sight, Debbie Ellerton a Rapid City Dance Instructor at Heartland Dancing says she can help just about anybody feel more comfortable dancing.

You can find her on the dance floor every Wednesday night at the Nightlife at the Park beginning June 7. Beginners and dancers of all ages are invited to Ellerton’s dance party located at 707 Mountainview Rd in Rapid City. Ellerton along with her dancing partner, Patrick Czerny helps Ellerton refine her dancing craft to offer the hottest country dance moves in the Black Hills.

Starting Wednesday, you will be able to check out Ellerton and Czerny’s love for teaching dance from Country Swing to Jitterbug, Country Two-Step to the Cha Cha. Ellerton wants everyone to come on out for some summer fun. Ellerton helps everyone learn to dance and that includes private lessons, individuals, couples, and wedding parties. Don’t miss out on Western Wednesdays.

Dancing the country swing with Debbie

