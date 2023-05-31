Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the 70s and 80s. Storms are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Again today there is a marginal risk of a severe storm. Like the past couple of days, storms could contain hail up to quarter-size.

Showers and storms will be likely again on Thursday and Friday as temperatures will stay in the 70s for many. It could be a little breezy to end the week.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday! You might want to get there early as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop midday and into the afternoon. A few morning showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Similar weather is expected to linger into Sunday.

Warmer air moves in early next week with highs returning to the 80s for some. Afternoon storm chances will continue as well.

