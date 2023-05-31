Fire broke out at Forest Products

There were no injuries due to the fire at Forest Products.
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you noticed a billow of smoke this afternoon don’t worry. Rapid City Fire department responded and contained a fire that broke out in Forest Products.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but officials say it started in a dust ventilation shaft which complicated putting the fire out.

Once the main body of the fire was extinguished crews had to work to ensure the rest of the fire was put out inside the shaft. This involved opening all vents on the hoppers to make sure the fire was out as well as ensuring the system was well ventilated.

In total two fire trucks, a fire engine, and a medic unit were dispatched to handle the flames.

